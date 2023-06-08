On today’s General Hospital recap: Valentin worries about Anna, but Martin tells him she'll reach out when she's ready. Valentin gets a call and heads over to Sonny's to tell him Pikeman has another shipment. Sonny says he is still waiting to find out who ambushed him at the warehouse. Sonny agrees to accepting the shipment but won't let it go any further until he has the answers that he wants.

Sonny asks Valentin about Anna, but he says he hasn't heard from her. Sonny says he and Anna understand each other, and she doesn't want to burden those she loves. Valentin congratulates Sonny on the engagement to NIna.

Portia and Liz make small talk about who will replace Epiphany as head nurse. Terry and Finn interrupt to say they had a meeting with the board and voted to give Liz the position. Liz talks to her grandfather on the wall of honor and hopes he's proud of her.

Terry asks if either Portia or Finn are interested in helping her as chief of staff, but neither are interested . Portia wants to take Liz out to celebrate.

Sonny tells Dex he's starting to believe Olivia when she said Ned wasn't the whistleblower. Sonny says he thinks the Feds pointed the SEC towards Carly to get her to flip on him. Sonny says he sees potential in Dex and can give him a place to belong but he needs to commit.

Nina interrupts Ned and Olivia's celebratory meal, and he says Olivia believes he wasn't the whistleblower. Nina wonders what changed Olivia's mind and she says she looked into his heart and believed him. Nina is surprised when Olivia mentions Sonny may be coming around to her way of thinking.

Olivia tells Ned they need to find out who the whistleblower was. Ned reminds her Carly and Drew are guilty of the crime. He says he's not sure he can bounce back from Michael and Drew's accusations.

Michael is allowed to sit with Willow. Drew stops by and she thanks him for bringing Liesl back. Willow sees Michael is concerned and he tells her the hardrive could help Carly. Willow says she supports him and his family, no matter his decision.

Joss spots Carly with the drive and tries to play it off, but Carly says she knows everything. Carly is angry Josslyn knew and was fine with what Michael was doing. She says she knows Dex was paid to infiltrate Sonny's organization.

Josslyn says Carly has the power to save herself and should have the courage to finish what MIchael couldn't. Josslyn doesn't want Dex trapped in Sonny's world. Carly tells her the anger towards Sonny is too much. Josslyn says Sonny hurt Carly, but she says Sonny can't go to prison. Josslyn says Sonny isn't the man she grew up with and all she sees now is the pain he's caused. She goes on and brings up Morgan's name, upsetting Carly. Carly stomps on the hard drive and breaks it.

Jordan and Zeke bask in the afterglow until he gets a text from Drew to meet. Drew meets with Zeke and asks if he can represent him to work on a deal with the SEC. Zeke asks if he's going to testify against Carly but Drew says he's turning himself in. Drew says someone has to go down and it will be him.

Zeke forgets his key card in the room so Jordan finds him in the restaurant and gives it back to him. Jordan's leaving as Liz and Portia arrive and run into Zeke. Jordan overhears Portia introduce Zeke to Liz as her brother. (Ruh roh)

Martin tells Nina the Feds are leaning on him to give them the identity of his anonymous source. Martin says the FBI is using this information to use against Sonny. Nina says she wouldn't have come forward if she'd known her identity would be exposed. Ned shows up and overhears Martin promise he won't let anyone find out she was the whistleblower.

