Perkie’s Observations: Tracy Frames Drew For Assaulting Ned on General Hospital

On today’s General Hospital recap: Sonny drops by Anna's and she thinks it's to throw stones at her for her past. Sonny says he's there to sympathize with her and mentions the two newspaper headlines that hurt him the most (Lily and Morgan's deaths). Anna says the worst part is the article was truthful and can't deny it. She says she's spent her life trying to make up for the mistakes she made at the beginning of her career. Sonny says there are things he's done he regrets, but he shouldn't be judged by the worst things he's done. Sonny says he will always consider Anna his friend.

Dante asks Valentin for help with Anna and blames Victor for planting things in her WSB file to be. He says he's going to clear Anna's name, and asks Valentin how to prove her file was doctored.

Sam stops by and Dante tells her the article on Anna was true, but he spoke to Valentin about helping exonerate her. Dante says he's done bad things for the WSB himself and wouldn't want it plastered on the front page. He's worried about Anna and how she'll survive this.

Valentin shows up at Anna's house and asks why she hasn't returned his many calls. He apologizes for what Victor has done to her. Anna worries how Emma and Noah will look at her and gets tearful her relationships have changed.

Carly wants to know if Dex is trustworthy and tells Michael she destroyed the flashdrive. MIchael has high praise for Dex. Carly wants Michael to pay Dex to continue working for Sonny. She wants Dex to protect Sonny, and Michael to help by working with him. Carly says Sonny can never know and tells Michael to give Dex the chance to decide.

Josslyn tells Dex protecting Sonny was more important to Carly and she destroyed the flashdrive. Dex is fine with her action because he needs to be totally loyal to Sonny moving forward. He doesn't have the option to get out. Josslyn tells him to ask Sonny to let him go. Dex admits he doesn't' want out because he likes it in Port Charles. He says he'll quit if she wants him to, but Josslyn accepts his decision .

When Brook Lynn makes a comment about the music industry, Chase wonders why she went back to work for Deception. Brook Lynn says she loved working with those women and will continue to work on her music as well.

Drew tells Tracy he's going to blackmail her, but she says he has nothing to hold over her head.He says Tracy coerced Brook Lynn to go back to work at Deception. Drew says he wants Ned to use his connections to back everyone off and Tracy can make him do it. Tracy laughs in his face, but Drew says either she helps him or he tells Ned that Tracy dragged Brook Lynn into corporate espionage.

Ned confronts Nina about taking down Carly. He tells her he overheard her conversation. Nina claims Ned misinterpreted her conversation with Martin, but Ned's not buying it. Ned says when Sonny finds out what Nina did her relationship will be over. Nina tries to push that Ned is to blame, but he won’t the fall for her.

Ned hears Drew and Tracy are talking by the pool and heads over to tell him with Nina on his heels. At the poolside, Ned trips on some towels, takes a header into the water, and cracks his head open. Drew fishes Ned out of the water while Tracy dials 911. Nina fades into the background and heads home to Sonny. Brook Lynn, Olivia and Chase show up poolside and Tracy claims Drew assaulted Ned. She tells Chase to arrest him.

Tracy Angelica Quartermaine for the win!!

