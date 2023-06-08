Skip to main content
The Young and the Restless Recap: Kyle Blames Summer For Tipping Off Phyllis

The Young and the Restless Recap for June 8, 2023

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: 

Kyle and Chance bang on what they believe to be Phyllis’ door at the GCAC. When they don’t get an answer, Chance uses the master key to enter. The room is seemingly empty and the dynamic duo begin to look around. Chance wonders if Kyle was mistaken about Phyllis, but he says he’s absolutely certain she was there. In fact, Kyle believes Summer tipped Phyllis off allowing her to escape capture. He tells Chance if he finds Summer, he’ll find Phyllis. 

