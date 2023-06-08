On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Newman: Victoria is complimenting Nate on his taste in podcasts (just say no to podcasts). Just then, Nate gets a text from Victor inviting him for drinks. Audra pops in and reports she and Victor were just talking about him. Victoria wonders if Audra has better insight into her father than she does. Audra says it’s not a competition and explains she was going over figures with Victor and he was asking her about their working relationship. Audra says she sang the praises of Nate and Victoria’s work. She thinks Victor wants to give Nate a bonus. Victoria gets smug and Audra exits.

Victoria’s not at all concerned about Victor’s opinion about her relationship with Nate. She thinks it’s a good sign he’s noticing Nate. He wants to head back to his office, but Victoria wants to strategize about his future drink with her father. Nate isn’t worried which turns Victoria on - leading to a kiss. Victoria has a meeting and leaves Nate in her office. Audra reemerges as he takes a seat in the boss’ chair. He warns her about tussling with Victoria. Audra thinks challenging her will impress her enough to be promoted when the time comes.

They are both appreciative their mutual aid society is working out. Audra warns Nate she thinks Victor is on to him. Nate isn’t worried about Victor but, for some reason, they’re both worried about Nicholas (really?).

Crimson Lights: Chelsea is bored by Billy’s stories (same). She’s distracted because the rollout for her new game has terrible user numbers. Billy offers to take her mind off her worries. Chelsea thanks him but doesn’t want him swooping in as a hero yet again. She’s been chatting about him with her therapist. Chelsea’s worried their relationship is based on his need to save her. He asks to pick the conversation up later as he needs to deal with Victoria and the kids. As he exits, Daniel enters.

Daniel is dealing with personal issues while Chelsea thinks his mood is about her game. He understands her feelings and how validation lies in the numbers. Daniel says they’re going to start a social media campaign. With that, he shows her some of the positive reviews. They congratulate each other on their collaboration (are they chem testing Daniel and Chelsea?).

GCAC: Nicholas rushes past Daniel and Lily having dinner. He heads up to Cameron’s room and confronts him. He thinks Nicholas is “painfully predictable.” Nicholas wonders how Cameron ever got out of prison. He says he’s only in town for Sharon. Cameron thinks she’s warming up to him and Nicholas starts to get rough. He threatens to send Cameron back to prison if he so much as smiles at Sharon. Nicholas says Sharon is fearless now and not the same woman he used to know. Nicholas goes to hit Cameron who is chomping at the bit to retaliate. Nicholas punches the wall and warns the next time he’ll make contact. Cameron taunts Nicholas saying his defense of a woman who no longer wants him is adorable. With that, Nicholas exits.

Billy and Victoria meet to discuss the kids. Johnny and Katie both want to go to boarding school (I love this soap trope). Billy hates boarding school based on his own experience. Victoria reminds him this situation is not about him and they should focus on their kids. He agrees to honor their wishes and support the decision (start the calendar countdown to those two returning as SORAS’d 18 year olds).

Society: Nikki updates Victor about Cameron’s latest stunt with Faith’s cat. Victor assures her that he will be taken care of. Nikki is concerned Nicholas will take matters into his own hands. Victor, being Victor, says a man must do what’s necessary to save his family. If Nicholas attacks Cameron, Victor will be there to back him up. Just then, Nicholas arrives with bloody knuckles. Nikki wanders away to take a call leaving Nicholas to ask about Victor’s security person. Victor makes fun of the attacked employee and says he fired him (good grief). Just then, Victor realizes he needs to meet Nate for a drink. Nicholas wonders why his father has time to get a drink with an “opportunist.” Victor deflects by reminds Nicholas about the albatross around his neck named Sally Spectra.

Park: Daniel tells Lily that Phyllis is hiding out and the cops could be on her tail at any minute.

Crimson Lights: Chelsea is worried about Connor’s school issues. Billy wants to help but doesn’t want to be a savior. She kisses him and thanks him for betraying his base instincts. She wants to return the favor and asks what she can do for him.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Sharon Worries She’s Not Safe in Her Own House

Endings

Billy explains about his kids wanting to go to boarding school in the fall after they’re gone all summer to camp. He thinks no one needs him anymore. Chelsea wishes she could fix it but asks if he wants advice, reassurance, or just to vent. They decide on reassurance, venting, and ice cream.

Victoria returns to find Nate still in her office. She explains about her meeting with Billy and the argument they almost had about their budding relationship. They discuss how folks don’t really understand their relationship. They decide to make their relationship a wee more public.

Nikki returns after Nicholas departs. Victor doesn’t share details but says Nicholas is spread too thin.

Cameron calls someone named Jimmy to help him with a job… and to bring his right hook.

Keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!