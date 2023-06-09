Skip to main content
Andrea Bocelli

Andrea Bocelli to Guest on The Bold and The Beautiful

Andrea Bocelli is set to appear on The Bold and the Beautiful. The legendary singer will guest on the June 26 episode, which was shot in Rome, People reports.

The site described the episode's plot. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will reach out to Bocelli's real-life wife Veronica (who's Brooke's friend in the Bold universe). The former chemist works with Veronica to get Bocelli to serenade Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) with his classic tune "A Te." Besides Veronica and Andrea Bocelli, the couple's daughter, Virginia, will also appear in that episode.

Regular B&B stars Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy). Matthew Atkinson (Thomas), Scott Clifton (Liam), Annika Noelle (Hope), and Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter) will also appear on the Italian-set episodes, airing between June 16 and June 26.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

WATCH: B&B Goes Behind The Scenes in Rome: "There's a Lot of Fun Storylines Coming Up" (VIDEO)

By Daytime ConfidentialComment
The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Returns With Brand New Episodes On July 20!

By Jillian BoweComment
Darin Brooks, Tanner Novlan, Kimberlin Brown, Sean Kanan, Delon de Metz, Lawrence St. Victor, Rena Sofer, Matthew Atkinson, Diamond White, Krista Allen, Annika Noelle, Scott Clifton, Thorsten Kaye, Katherine Kelly Lang, John McCook, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Don Diamont, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B to Film in Italy in May

By Jillian BoweComment
The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

Confrontations Are Front and Center on The Bold and the Beautiful

By Jillian BoweComment