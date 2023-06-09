Andrea Bocelli is set to appear on The Bold and the Beautiful. The legendary singer will guest on the June 26 episode, which was shot in Rome, People reports.

The site described the episode's plot. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will reach out to Bocelli's real-life wife Veronica (who's Brooke's friend in the Bold universe). The former chemist works with Veronica to get Bocelli to serenade Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) with his classic tune "A Te." Besides Veronica and Andrea Bocelli, the couple's daughter, Virginia, will also appear in that episode.

Regular B&B stars Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy). Matthew Atkinson (Thomas), Scott Clifton (Liam), Annika Noelle (Hope), and Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter) will also appear on the Italian-set episodes, airing between June 16 and June 26.