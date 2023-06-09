The Atlantic on Primetime TV: "Strands of Daytime Soaps’ DNA Are Thriving Elsewhere"

For The Atlantic, Mayukh Sen penned an insightful piece on how prestige primetime TV has channeled some of soaps' most enduring tropes, like returns from the dead, family tension, corporate intrigue, and exaggerated drama.

Sen noted that soaps often are demeaned as an art form. In reality, he noted:

These shows, with their expansive canvases, have long explored thorny family dynamics across generations in a way few other genres have had breathing room for. They also use the grammar of exaggeration to moving effect. The ostentatious acting associated with daytime soaps—All My Children’s Susan Lucci and other grande dames of the small screen emoting with gale-force intensity—harkens back to classic Hollywood, where every Bette Davis or Joan Crawford knew how to wring emotional truth from extravagance.

He then took a look at some of the hottest shows in primetime and how they stacked up to soap characters and plotlines. Showtime's Yellowjackets stars Christina Ricci as previously-bullied/currently-villainous Misty, whose treatment of other characters is straight out of Salem. Sen mused:

For example, she injects a cigarette with poison and hands it to a woman she’s kidnapped. Her actions seem stripped straight from the playbook of a soap-opera villain like Days of Our Lives’ Kristen DiMera [Stacy Haiduk], a vixen whose demonic machinations are direct consequences of the untended wounds from her past.

Christina Ricci on Yellowjackets, Stacy Haiduk on Days of Our Lives

HBO's recently-wrapped Succession centered on the Roy family's battle over the mega-corporation Waystar Royco, as well as each Roy child's bid for power. Sound familiar? The Abbotts, Newmans, Winters, and Chancellors have been jockeying for authority (and parental approval) for decades. Patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) exudes ultimate control over his company, much as Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) does for his family company on Y&R. And Yellowstone's Dutton clan wars over the family land and loyalty, just like General Hospital's Quartermaine have been doing (and are still doing) with ELQ.

And Succession seems to nod to its daytime roots, Sen argued. A scene in the final season sees Kendall (Jeremy Strong) saying Logan's reaction to none of his kids coming to his birthday party reminds him of a telenovela. Sen explained: