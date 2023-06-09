The Young and The Restless Spoilers: Cameron Snatches Faith!

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) contacts Daniel (Michael Graziadei). Look for the artist to defend his mom against naysayers.

Adam/Sally: The two (Mark Grossman and Courtney Hope) go to Society for dinner when Sally starts to have pain in her stomach. Adam rushes to Sally's aid. Is the newest Newman heir in danger? Watch for Sally to lean on Adam for support.

Victor: Mr. Moneybags (Eric Braeden) is determined to have Nick (Joshua Morrow) exonerated. Meanwhile, Victor starts to see Adam with new eyes.

Cameron: The psychopath (Linden Ashby) takes things up a notch by kidnapping Faith (Reylynn Caster).

Billy: The Abbott screw-up (Jason Thompson) saves Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan).

Victoria: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) puts out the fires at the company. Look for Elena (Brytni Sarpy) to face off with Victoria and for Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) to grill her eldest child on her decisions.

Summer: The tartlet (Allison Lanier) flips her lid on Diane (Susan Walters).

Traci: The novelist (Beth Maitland) tries to calm the choppy waters with her siblings.

Sharon: The therapist (Sharon Case) uses Chance (Conner Floyd) as a support system.

Kyle: The Abbott playboy (Michael Mealor) finds himself at the GCAC to drink his sorrows away over Summer keeping quiet about Phyllis. Kyle soon gets company in the form of Audra (Zuleyka Silver)! She sees him sitting there and decides to get to know him a bit more. Audra knows the Abbotts are big players in Genoa City, so she decides to use this good fortune to her advantage.

The two start talking and get to know each other more, with Kyle being more curious about the exec. Kyle knows Audra is a little bit of trouble. Kyle wraps up his chatfest with Audra and heads home…with Audra's interests piqued. Look for the two to become a bit closer with a possibly bad outcome. Does Summer have anything to worry about?

Jack/Diane: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) and the wannabe Mrs. Jack Abbott make a big choice.