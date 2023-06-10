The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of June 12-16, 2023

Here’s the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Liam (Scott Clifton) bids Hope (Annika Noelle) farewell as she departs for Italy.

Eric (John McCook) has high hopes for Italy.

Relationships are turned upside in Italy.

Donna (Jennifer Gareis) pops back into the mix.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) hitches a ride to Italy.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Taylor’s Manipulative Moves Are Exposed

Taylor (Krista Allen) must face the repercussions of her own actions.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Liam have a heart to heart at the pizza kitchen.

Hope blurs the lines between what’s real and what’s fantasy.

Despite her best efforts, Taylor continues to play second fiddle.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) begins to figure out which side is up.

The Hope For The Future fashion show commences.

Liam gets proactive.

What are you looking forward to next week? Sound off in the comments!