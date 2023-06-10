Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of June 12-16, 2023

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) has a professional proposition for Xander (Paul Telfer).

Bonnie (Judi Evans) returns from Chicago.

Julie (Susan Seaforth-Hayes) supports Chad (Billy Flynn) on the anniversary of Abigail’s death.

Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Talia (Aketra Sevillian) debrief.

Bonnie has a very difficult time keeping Sarah’s (Linsey Godfrey) secret.

Leo (Greg Rikaart) has strong words for Megan (Miranda Wilson).

Xander doubles down on his pursuit of Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin).

Leo catches Gwen (Emily O’Brien).

Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) encounter Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

Sloan floats the idea of having a baby with Eric.

Gwen finds herself drawn to Dimitri (Peter Porte).

Abe (James Reynolds) begins to believe something is very, very wrong Whitley (Kim Coles).

John (Drake Hogestyn) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) get back to Black Patch.

Megan has a proposition for Li (Remington Hoffman).

Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Harris (Steve Burton) have a sitdown.

Chad takes off his wedding ring.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) find themselves in a precarious position.

Belle (Martha Madison) catches Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) getting his drink on.

Steve and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) get all Steve and Kayla.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!