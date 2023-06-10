On today’s General Hospital recap: Drew denies attacking Ned, but Tracy says it's not the first time Drew sucker punched Ned at the house. Drew calls Zeke and tells him what happened. Zeke questions whether Drew did this to Ned, but he denies it.

Ned is taken to the hospital and Tracy throws her weight around, so Finn checks in on the exam. Finn tells them Ned is unconscious, and being taken for a CT scan for the swelling on his brain. Finn asks what happened so Tracy says Drew flew into a rage and attacked Ned.

Nina says she'll always regret the pain she caused Sonny but he doesn't know why she's bringing it up now. Nina wants them to go home and have a night in, but he says he's waiting for word from Brick. Brook Lynn calls Sonny and the two head to the hospital.

Chase wants Drew to come to the station for his statement along with Zeke. Drew tells Chase everything that happened. Chase wants to know what Tracy and Drew were discussing but he says it was only about business. Chase wants to know why Tracy would accuse him, and Drew admits he and Tracy are at odds.

Michael offers a truce to Josslyn, but she accuses him of leaving Dex out to dry. Michael says he has another job for Dex, to protect Sonny. He says to report back to him if Dex sees anything going on, but Josslyn doesn't like it. Carly says it was her idea and Dex has backup from Michael if there is trouble.

Josslyn is not happy but Carly puts her foot down and tells her to think about how important this is. Dex asks for a moment alone with Josslyn which still doesn't amuse her. Dex says Sonny needs someone who will have his back. Dex tells Michael and Carly he'll protect Sonny but warns them Pikeman is dangerous.

Ava meets with Austin and asks if Mason is just the errand boy or if he's acting on his own. Austin says Mason isn't calling the shots and they're powerful people. He says Ava needs to do what Mason wants her to do or he'll kill them both. Ava says Sonny doesn't discuss his business, and doesn't trust her.

Austin continues to push but Ava says she won't betray Sonny. Austin says Mason will want to get rid of Sonny permanently and wouldn't Ava's life be better without him. Ava says she doesn't want Sonny dead because she won't deprive Avery of her father. Austin claims he's trying to protect her but continues to refuse to tell her who the big boss is.

Sonny reassures Olvia and Brook Lynn, but Tracy again says Drew flew into a rage. TJ tells them Ned sustained a traumatic brain injury. When he fell the impact caused his brain to swell. He says they won't know the damage until Ned regains consciousness. TJ says Ned also suffered a loss of oxygen to his brain and they won't know the extent of that damage until he awakens.

Drew and Zeke discuss the case and Zeke tells him if Drew is charged with attempted murder, the US attorney won't accept his plea deal.

Chase checks the security footage from the hotel then heads to the hospital. Chase asks Tracy if she wants to amend her statement and says the cameras caught the whole thing. Tracy admits Drew wasn't the aggressor. Drew is told that the charges are dropped against him.

Chase stares suspiciously at Nina.

