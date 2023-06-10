General Hospital Spoilers for the week of June 12-16, 2023

Here’s the latest General Hospital spoilers:

Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) has a new task.

Carly (Laura Wright) discovers another reason to feel wronged.

Ava (Maura West) sees a way forward.

Curtis’ (Donnell Turner) birthday celebration ensues.

Portia (Brook Kerr) doubles down on her scrutiny of Spencer (Nicholas Chavez).

TJ (Tajh Bellow) does some doctoring.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) can’t finish a conversation.

Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) is beside herself.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) catch up.

Drew (Cameron Mathison) keeps Carly in the loop.

Cody (Josh Kelly) reaches out to Sam (Kelly Monaco).

Austin (Roger Howarth) warns Laura (Genie Francis).

Jordan (Tanisha Harper) comforts a drunken Taggert (Réal Andrews).

Tracy (Jane Elliot) finds herself answering Finn’s (Michael Easton) questions.

Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) has a critical decision to make.

Trina (Tabyana Ali) and Curtis have a sitdown.

Nina’s anxiety is through the roof.

Kristina (Kate Mansi) suspects something isn’t right.

