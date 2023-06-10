Skip to main content
The Young and the Restless Recap: Chance Arrests Nick For Assaulting Cameron

The Young and the Restless Recap for June 9, 2023

On Friday’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Chance is mediating a situation between Nicholas and Cameron at Crimson Lights. He is noticing the bruises on Nicholas’ fingers and the state of Cameron’s face. Nicholas agrees to go to the station but wants to make sure Sharon and Faith are safe. Chance says he’ll check in on them, but wants Nicholas to make sure to call Victor after he goes through booking. Cameron isn’t surprised he is getting special treatment as his last name is Newman. He smiles as Nicholas is cuffed and read his rights.

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

