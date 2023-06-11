Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of June 12-16, 2023

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo:

Bonnie (Judi Evans) has a secret and she REALLY REALLY wants to tell Justin (Wally Kurth).

Chad (Billy Flynn) considers taking off his ring on the anniversary of Abigail’s death. Meanwhile, Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) is telling Stephanie (Abigail Klein) she’s still living in Abigail’s shadow.

Eric (Greg Vaughan) tells Sloane (Jessica Serfaty) he’s disappointed he’s not going to be a father. She has a solution. They should have a baby together.

Abe (James Reynolds) and Whitley (Kim Coles) hang out together and watch her stories (featuring Mary Beth Evans and Deidre Hall).

Bonnie’s lips quickly loosen and she spills the details of Sarah’s (Linsey Godfrey) pregnancy to Justin.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promos.