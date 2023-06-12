On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Hope and Thomas are discussing their team work that led to the Hope For The Future show in Italy. Thomas thinks it can make a positive impact on the world. Steffy steps in and thanks them for their hard work and says she won’t let anyone or anything derail it (she’s talking to you Hope).

Thomas calls out the elephant in the room and says he and Hope know the trip is strictly about business. Steffy clearly doesn’t buy it and side eyes Hope before exiting.

Thomas tells Hope not to worry about Steffy as she’s just being bossy. Hope says she’s used to Steffy. Thomas follows up and tells her not to worry about Liam. He thinks they can be successful if they just work together and worry about business. Hope says he believes and trusts him (good grief…).

Thomas takes a seat and shows Hope the plans to being out the romance of the new line. Meanwhile, Hope daydreams about riding Thomas like a hobby horse.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Brooke Remembers The Quickest Way to Ridge’s Heart is Through His Zipper

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!