Cemetery: Chad calls Stephanie to say he won’t be able to attend their meeting today. He stands over Abigail’s grave on the anniversary of her death. He places flowers on the ground and takes a seat to have a little chat with his deceased wife. He’s been thinking about the baby they were planning to have before her untimely demise. Chad has a very clear picture of what could have been. Just then, Julie arrives with her own bouquet. She offers to come back but Chad wants company.

Chad explains Jack and Jennifer took Charlotte and Thomas to Boston. He feels badly for how long he was gone especially with the anniversary of Abigail’s passing. Julie says his departed wife is watching over them. Chad wonders what Abigail would think about Stephanie. Julie thinks she’s lovely and everyone thinks they’re great together. That being said, she understands his internal friction. Chad tells Julie about talking to Abigail at the grave after Clyde was arrested for her murder. Julie chokes up and understands it must have been a comforting experience.

Julie knows Abigail would want him to get on with his life. Chad goes back and forth as he often experiences such overwhelming guilt. He wonders if her made up the vision of Abigail so he can move on with Stephanie. Julie stops him and says there is no right or wrong with grief. She hopes he won’t let grief steal his happiness. Julie notes he is still wearing his wedding ring. She wonders if it’s holding him back from moving forward. Chad’s afraid if he takes it off it means she’s actually gone. Julie talks about survivor’s guilt and life being short. He needs to forgive himself and move forward. They say their goodbyes and Julie makes her exit. Chad sits next to Abigail’s grave, removes his wedding ring, and declares his eternal love.

Salem Inn: Leo answers the door to find Dimitri on the other side. He was expecting Gwen, but immediately confronts Leo about the Alamanian Peacock (See Beyond Salem: Chapter 1). Leo does some fast talking but Dimitri’s not hearing it. As he speaks, he rolls up his sleeves as if to throttle La Stark. Leo screams for Gwen and she breaks the two of them up. She tells him to back off or she’ll call the police and have him sent back to prison.

Dimitri receives a text from Megan reminding him marrying Gwen unlocks their financial future. He apologizes and Leo exits. Gwen and Dimitri decide to go forward with the interview. He suggests they remain in her room so they aren’t disturbed. Dimitri has a sneaking suspicion they are going to became friends.

Gwen turns on her recorder (will that come back to be relevant?) and asks about the real Dimitri Van Leuschner. She asks about his childhood. Dimitri says he was raised mostly by his mother - who can be quite needy. He often felt like the adult in the relationship. She asks about his father who he identifies as Oscar Van Leuschner. Dimitri refers to him as cold and distant and was basically absent from his life. He grew up with a lot of money but would have traded it for some form of unconditional love. The conversation moves on to how his childhood fueled some poor adult choices. Gwen very much relates to his story (These two have a bit of chemistry).

The Spectator: Chloe tells Xander about a major ad buy she secured from Saxon’s Department Store. She used her Basic Black connections to secure the deal. She asks where Gwen is and he reports she is securing an interview with Dimitri. Xander asks if they can spend a little time together because he can’t stop thinking about their kiss. Just then, Maggie arrives. She immediately offers Xander the job from which she just fired Alex.

Xander is concerned about what Sarah will think and his place at The Spectator. She gives him some time to consider her offer. Maggie hugs Chloe, mentions Parker, and makes her exit. Chloe thinks deep down he wants to go back to Titan. Xander thinks it would be very satisfying to return to Titan and rub it in Victor’s face. However, he thinks he’s going to turn it down as he loves spending time with Chloe. He also doesn’t want to leave her to do battle with Gwen. With that, he kisses her.

Leo arrives interrupting the kiss. He asks for his paycheck and Xander exits. Chloe asks him not to run to Gwen with what he saw.

Kiriakis Mansion: Bonnie talks to a distraught Sarah saying she will keep her mouth shut about her pregnancy. Justin enters and wants to know everything about her trip. She shows him pictures of baby Emily, and then Justin inquires about Sarah. Bonnie fumbles her words as she tries to explain without giving up the secret.

Justin recognizes Bonnie is acting a bit strange. She says it’s jet lag, but he reminds her that she traveled by plane. Bonnie reasons Justin is both her husband and an attorney. She gives him a dollar to retain him to guarantee confidentiality. She immediately tells him about Sarah’s pregnancy and Xander being the father. She makes Justin promise not to tell anyone… just as Maggie arrives home.

Maggie wants to know who is pregnant and why she’s not allowed to know. Bonnie lies saying Mimi is pregnant and doesn’t want anyone to know. Maggie promises to keep the secret and admits she’s a little jealous as she would also like to be a grandmother again.

Casa de Johnson: Alex arrives to tell Stephanie about his new job at DiMera. He also explains how Maggie offered the job back with Titan. He cuts the conversation short because he doesn’t want to cause problems with Chad. She explains Chad is probably with Abigail today as it’s the one year anniversary of her death. Alex notes Chad still wears his wedding ring, but Stephanie says she understands how hard it must be for him to let go. Alex is amazed Stephanie feels comfortable sharing Chad with Abigail’s memory.

Chad arrives at Stephanie’s and explains about his time with Abigail. She catches him up on the business deal. He pulls out his files when she notices his wedding ring is gone.

Gwen asks Dimitri if he’s still looking for his perfect love. Dimitri says there is currently no one in his life. There was someone once but he kept getting hurt (he used no pronouns when discussing this former love…). He thinks they may have a connection on that front as he heard her talking about Xander the night before.

Leo wonders how Sarah’s continued presence is impacting her new entanglement with Xander. He reminds her how Gwen always played second fiddle to Sarah. Chloe says Xander has moved beyond her. A skeptical La Stark makes his exit.

Justin thinks Bonnie needs to let Mimi know she needs to hurry up and get pregnant. Bonnie is annoyed as leading a straight and narrow life with Justin has made her lying skills rusty. He exits to see a client leaving Bonnie to, once again, talk to herself. Just then, Xander arrives.

