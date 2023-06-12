GH's Nicholas Chavez and Tabyana Ali Talk Explosion Scene and "Sprina" Future

General Hospital's Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) and Trina (Tabyana Ali) are now an official item. But the drama never stops! The actors behind the burgeoning supercouple spoke to Soap Opera Digest about their characters' latest adventure and what the future holds.

When the Haunted Star blew up, Spencer survived and Trina jumped into his arms. Chavez said:

That is my favorite 'Sprina' scene. Spencer is walking toward Trina and Trina breaks out into a full sprint toward him, jumps into his arms and they kiss. I’ve always wanted to do that moment, you know what I mean? As an actor, you grow up seeing that moment happen on TV and in movies and I finally got to be the bruised guy who has risen from the ashes of an explosion and the love of his life runs and jumps into his arms! That was super-fun for me.

The young leading lady got some tips from a legend with regards to this scene. Ali shared:

I did a couple of jumps and held a baby and that was about it! Maybe I should have done more. But Genie [Francis, Laura] was right there with me and right before we started rolling, she was, like, whispering in my ear. She was like, 'Right now, you are so [messed] up. This is a [messed-up] situation. You don’t know where he is. This is hurt, this is pain. This is painful for you. Now go out there!' I was like, 'Yes, ma’am!' And that really helped.

What's in store for "Sprina" now that they're back in Port Chuck? Chavez dished: