The Forrester Creations gang is headed to Rome to help Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Hope (Annika Noelle) with the Hope For The Future line. Will the Italian backdrop cause the pair to get a bit more romantic on The Bold and the Beautiful?

While Liam (Scott Clifton) frets to Hope's father Deacon (Sean Kanan) and voices his concerns about Thomas to brother Wyatt (Darin Brooks). But is it the Forrester heir Liam has to worry about...or his wife?

Watch the promo below!