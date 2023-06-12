On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Crimson Lights: Phyllis facetimes Summer (as if they can’t subpoena her phone records). Summer tells her about her plans to find Carson. Phyllis says she’s to stay away from him and let her handle it. Phyllis asks her to go to Kyle and work on their relationship (NOW she’s worried about Summer’s marriage?). Summer says the only thing she wants to do right now is get her home. Phyllis, once again, shuts her down telling her to drop it.

GCAC: Nate and Victoria are enjoying adult beverages and chatting about work and pleasure. Just then, she receives a text informing her about Nicholas’ arrest. She asks for the check so she can find out what’s going on.

Daniel walks in just as he gets a facetime call from Phyllis. She wants him to protect Summer before she goes too far. Phyllis updates him on their conversation but thinks Summer is just going to do what she wants. She goes on to say how sketchy and scared this Carson character is. Phyllis yells at Daniel to say he needs to do whatever it takes to make Summer listen. She says she’s taking care of herself from now on (too little too late, red).

Newman: Victor is sitting in Victoria’s chair yelling at someone about Nicholas being locked up. Nikki encourages Victor to let Michael do his job. Victor switches topics wanting to discuss Nate. Nikki thinks he’s doing well at Newman Media.

Victoria and Nate return to the office to check on Nicholas. Victor updates them on the situation. Victoria gets smug and says Nicholas always takes things into his own hands and it won’t look good for the company. Victor shuts her down and says Michael will handle everything. Victoria says, as CEO, she has to consider the company’s reputation and will ask her brother to take a leave of absence. Nate decides to get the hell out of dodge and excuses himself. Victoria asks Nikki what she thinks. Nikki says she agrees with Victor. They should call it personal time off and not a leave of absence.

Nikki and Victoria have been left alone to divvy up Nicholas’ responsibilities. Nikki notices her daughter is a wee bit anxious and wonders if she has big plans with Nate. Victoria dodges the question but Nikki continues. She thinks her relationship with Nate is impacting her decision to shut out her brother. Further, she wonders if Victoria is considering elevating Nate to Nicholas’ position.

Sharon’s Digs: Faith has her bags packed and is upset about Nicholas’ arrest and Cameron being on the loose. Just then, Chance arrives and immediately becomes the focus of Faith’s ire. He explains to Faith why her father was arrested. Chance is at the house to protect them while Nicholas can’t. Sharon convinces Faith to leave for school and to text her from the plane (Are they really letting her leave without police protection?).

Sharon thanks Chance for being with her but wonders why he’s not searching for Cameron. He says he promised Nicholas he’d look out for her. Sharon hates having to send Faith away. She’s furious with Cameron as she wants her house to be a safe haven. Just then, they hear a noise and Michael appears. He updates Sharon on Nicholas’ distraught status. He assures Sharon she did the right thing by going to the police, and they recall what happened the last time Cameron was on a reign of terror. They all agree Cameron is up to something. Sharon is glad Faith is headed out of town. Michael says he’ll get a restraining order issued against Cameron which will at least allow for his arrest if he comes around. Michael gets a call from Summer asking to meet her at Society.

Chance distracts Sharon by talking about his police work with Ray. He makes her laugh but she still goes to her phone to check for a text from Faith. She’s a bit worried she hasn’t heard anything.

Society: Michael arrives and updates Summer on Nicholas’ arrest. He doesn’t give her all the details but says it will all be resolved soon. Summer wonders what the hell is going on as her mother is on the run and her father’s in the pokey. Michael distracts her by asking for an update on Phyllis. She says she’s heard from her mother and wants him to help her find Carson. Summer fills him in on her plan to pay him off to offer false testimony. Michael stops her in her tracks saying they will be doing no such thing. He lists off the vast amount of charges she would face if she went through with this ridiculous scheme. That being said, Michael thinks Carson could be a key piece of the puzzle. He could testify to Stark being the mastermind and it could connect to Phyllis killing him in self-defense. Michael, once again, makes Summer promise not to get involved with Carson.

Nate meets Audra for drinks and he updates her on the current situation with Nicholas. They both think he can take advantage of the situation and prove his worth even more. Audra thinks it will bring him one step further to running Newman Media. They toast to the future just as Victor arrives to see them. They leave without ever noticing Victor’s watchful eye.

Victor walks up to Michael and Summer and snarkily asks why he isn’t getting Nicholas out of jail. Further, he wants to know why he was called to their table. Summer says they need his resources to help track Carson down so he can help Phyllis. Victor rightfully surmises they want to use his people to track down a criminal to help another criminal.

Abbott Mansion: Daniel arrives to talk to Kyle about Summer. He fills him in on Summer’s desperation to help Phyllis. Daniel thinks Kyle is the only one able to get through to her.

Endings

Victoria assures Nikki she loves working with Nicholas. She would never try to push him out. Nikki notes she didn’t actually answer her question. Victoria says if Nicholas intentionally left Newman she would consider asking Nate to take over as COO.

Kyle isn’t thrilled with the idea of helping out as they both worked together to keep Diane incarcerated. Daniel understands but pushes by saying Summer feels like her back is against the wall - and they both know what that means. Kyle says he still loves Summer but Daniel is expecting too much asking him to step in. Summer clearly doesn’t care what he thinks or feels.

Summer appeals to Victor saying she loves Phyllis and knows he loves her. Michael steps in saying Phyllis will be in all kinds of trouble when she comes home. Summer just wants her mother back home. Victor understands but everything in him hates the thought of helping Phyllis return. Victor finally relents and agrees to help them find Carson.

Sharon is really freaking out and Chance suggests she call her… straight to voicemail. Chance decides to call the man accompanying Faith and it also goes to voicemail. He calls into the airport asking about the manifest for Faith’s flight. Sharon is losing her s*** when Chance says the flight took off without Faith on board.

