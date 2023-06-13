On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Shin Boarding House: Li arrives home from Tokyo and receives his final divorce papers. Just then, Megan arrives to discuss the brewing power struggle at DiMera. He thinks she’s there to represent EJ, but she assures him it’s her interests with which she is concerned. Megan thinks he’s foolish to promise his vote to Gabi, and begins to weave her web by saying she knows what it’s like to lose the love of her life. Further, she thinks Stefan comes from “inferior stock” because he was birthed by the “loathsome” Vivian Alamain (squeal!). Li picks up what she’s laying down but isn’t interested in joining forces.



Megan thinks Li must feel about Stefan the way she feels about Hope. She understands the desire to want to kill someone who wronged her. Megan thinks Li understands these homicidal desires. She suggests they take Stefan out at which point, the “widow DiMera” would likely turn to him for comfort.

DiMera Mansion - Living Room: Gabi tells Stefan she is now a single woman, and he says he hears wedding bells in the distance. Gabi thinks they will soon have the world by the balls as EJ enters saying they should slow their roll. EJ pours an early morning drink as his morning was filled with tension because of Nicole’s pregnancy. Gabi and Stefan say they hope it works out. Gabi then becomes snarky saying by the time Nicole gives birth, he will be free from his responsibilities at DiMera. EJ, once again, tells them to slow their roll.

The trio begins to fight about the votes they have with a specific focus on Kristen and Megan. Stefan suggests they consolidate power and align before their sisters work together and take them down. EJ pretends to consider the option before swiftly turning it down. With that, he exits.

Horton Square: Eric and Nicole bump into each other and he asks if there’s any news about Abe. They have a quick discussion before he asks about her pregnancy. She says there have been advancements in treating high risk pregnancies. Eric hopes she gets good news because she deserves to be happy. With that, she awkwardly exits.

The Spectator: Nicole arrives so she and Chloe can catch up. She tells Chloe about her pregnancy and fills her in on the paternity issues. Nicole says EJ is over the moon. Chloe asks if she’s in love with him, but Nicole is evasive. That being said, she doesn’t wish Eric was the baby’s father. Chloe thinks she doth protest too much. Nicole gets upset and Chloe apologizes.

Nicole switches topics and asks about working at The Spectator. Chloe says Xander offered her the job and he doesn’t take no for an answer. Nicole correctly surmises something is going on between the two of them. Chloe says they kissed and she thinks he’s changed.

Kiriakis Mansion: Xander arrives and Bonnie tells him to stay away from her. He thinks she’s still afraid of him because of the kidnapping. Bonnie lies by agreeing with him, but says she’s forgiven him. She gets even more awkward when she rattles on about Sarah and what not. Xander wonders why she screamed when he walked in. Bonnie, once again, lies saying she has a cold - and fakes an awkward sneeze. Xander says he’s looking for Maggie and Bonnie directs him upstairs. As he exits, he gets a text and says out loud, “she’s pregnant.”

Bonnie freaks out and thinks he’s learned about Sarah. Xander doesn’t get it and wonders how she knew Nicole was pregnant. Bonnie said she’s a premium subscriber (a little blowie!). She asks why he needs to see Maggie. Xander says he’s turning down the job Maggie offered him and goes on to mention his relationship with Chloe. Bonnie gets a little annoyed and questions how involved he is with Ms. Lane. Xander doesn’t understand why she’s so concerned with who he’s seeing. Bonnie says it’s because of Sarah. She stumbles and fumbles until he exits.

Brady Pub: Eric is enjoying a beer when Sloan arrives. She says her meeting with Trask about Colin was a disaster. He’s facing a lot of time in the pokey. Sloan knows his acts were horrible, but he’s still her brother. Eric says he’s there to support her and as they embrace, Sloan flashes back to swabbing her own cheek for the DNA test.

Sloane asks what’s troubling him, and Eric reluctantly tells her about seeing Nicole in the square. She wonders if he still wishes he was the father of the baby. Eric says it’s not about Nicole. He just wants to be a father but thinks it’s just not in the cards. Sloane very flippantly suggests they have a baby together. Eric thinks they shouldn’t make these types of decisions quickly, especially after what just happened with Nicole. Sloane doubles down about how much love and support he’s given her. She wants to give him something he wants so badly.

Bonnie calls Justin and fills him on her interaction with Xander. Suddenly, her fake cold becomes very real. She thinks God is punishing her for lying.

Nicole can’t imagine what charms Chloe has found in Xander (As I recall, Nicole was once very drawn to Xander’s… charms). As Nicole is railing against Xander, he arrives on the scene. He kisses Chloe and Nicole wonders aloud if she should slap him.

Eric tells Sloane he loves her but won’t commit to having a baby. They need to take their time.

Gabi thinks EJ is a pompous ass who is seemingly unaware there are other DiMera sharks in the water.

Megan returns to the mansion and gets a call from Li. He has considered her offer and agrees to help her take Stefan down by any means necessary. She says out loud with his help her brother is not long for this world… just as EJ walks in.

