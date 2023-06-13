Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1086: Stuffed Pu**y Galore

On episode 1086 of the Daytime Confidential podcast, Luke Kerr, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines.

Pat Sajak announces he's leaving Wheel of Fortune after 40+ years.

Andrea Bocelli is set to guest on The Bold and the Beautiful. Why is Hope daydreaming about Thomas? Why does B&B keep digging itself into a deeper creative hole?

Abe has been kidnapped and is surrounded by stuffed cats on Days of Our Lives. The state of the DiMera family has the DC hosts at odds.

Ned finds out Nina's secret on General Hospital before being knocked out. Tracy frames Drew. Was this the week where Michael was set down the path to one-day being a mob kingpin? Does Carly need to finally pay? Sonny and Anna's scenes this week were very powerful.

Kym Douglas will guest on The Young and the Restless. Why is Trevor St. John being wasted as a sidekick? Cameron frames Nick. Kyle reveals Summer's knowledge about Phyllis to his parents.

All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

