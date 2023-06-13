Skip to main content
Guiding Light

Four Musketeers to Reunite For Guiding Light's 40th Anniversary

Revisit Guiding Light's "Four Musketeers" on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of their debut in June 1983. Former GL actors Grant Aleksander (Philip), Krista Tesreau Strauss (Mindy), Judi Evans (Beth), and Michael O’Leary (Rick) will revisit their time on the soap and their iconic characters in an interview on The Locher Room Thursday, June 15, at 3 PM EST. 

Don't miss the chat with the Four Musketeers over at The Locher Room on YouTube this Thursday.

