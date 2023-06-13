Game Show Person, Place or Thing Comes to Syndication This Fall

Fox First Run

Person, Place or Thing, a new game show hosted by actress/comedian Melissa Peterman, is coming to a TV station near you this fall. According to NextTV, the program, hailing from Fox First Run, has been cleared in more than 90% of the nation. You'll be able to spot it on stations owned by Fox, as well as in 161 markets on stations owned by the Nexstar Media Group, Sinclair, Gray Television, E.W. Scripps, and Tegna groups.

In a statement, Stephen Brown, executive VP of programming and development for Fox First Run and Fox Television Stations, shared:

I've been trying to get Melissa to host one of our game shows for years. Her upbeat energy and comic timing work perfectly on Person, Place or Thing.

The format of Person, Place or Thing, created by Jeff Proctor and Paul Franklin, is similar to "20 Questions," in which contestants have to get their partner to identify (what else?) a person, place, or thing.

Peterman said in a statement:

I’m excited to return to working with Stephen Brown and the team at Fox on a game show that is truly for everyone. This is 20 Questions for the 21st century, with twists and turns that will keep people guessing. I promise that viewers will be shouting answers at the TV from home, but I can’t promise we’ll hear them. I can't wait to get started.

ProAngle Media's Proctor and ex-CBS Television Distribution prez Franklin, who serve as EPs alongside Peterman, issued a joint statement, saying: