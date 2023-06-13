On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Hope enters the cabin to find Liam already home. He just put the kids to bed, and Hope explains she wasn’t working late with Thomas. She went to chat with Deacon before she leaves for Italy. The tension in the air is pretty thick when Liam breaks the awkward silence with an even more awkward suggestion of dinner. Hope just wants to kiss the kids good night. Before she can exit, Liam wants to chat about Thomas.

Hope begs Liam not to have this conversation again, especially on their last night together (listen to her words, Liam). She tells him she won’t let anything jeopardize their life together. She still believes in their vows and nothing happening in the next few days will endanger that. They embrace and pretend everything is ok. With that, Hope exits to kiss the kids while Liam has a look that says he’s watching his marriage slip away.

