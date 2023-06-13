Skip to main content
Case and Ashby
image caption
Sharon Case and Linden Ashby

Live Chat Scheduled For The Young and The Restless Stars Sharon Case and Linden Ashby

The Young and the Restless has viewers wondering what in the world is going to happen next, now that Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) is back in Genoa City and has absconded with Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon's (Sharon Case) youngin' Faith (Reylynn Caster) after framing the Newman heir for his assault. 

Fans can ask cast members themselves about what's to come. Ashby and Case are slated to have a live chat with Michael Fairman TV, where viewers can ask the burning questions they have on the site's YouTube channel

The chat goes down June 14 at 7 PM EST.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Y&R Sharon
The Young and the Restless

Sharon's Nightmare Continues as Cameron Kidnaps Faith on Y&R

By Jillian BoweComment
Y&R Cameron
The Young and the Restless

Y&R's Linden Ashby on Cameron: "He Wants Sharon and He Wants Revenge"

By Daytime ConfidentialComment
Cameron Sharon Nick
The Young and the Restless

Is Linden Ashby Resurrecting Sinister Cameron to Terrorize Sharon on Y&R?

By Daytime ConfidentialComment
Sharon Case, Linden Ashby, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Linden Ashby Talks Playing Sharon's Hallucination on Y&R

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment