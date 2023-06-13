Live Chat Scheduled For The Young and The Restless Stars Sharon Case and Linden Ashby

The Young and the Restless has viewers wondering what in the world is going to happen next, now that Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) is back in Genoa City and has absconded with Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon's (Sharon Case) youngin' Faith (Reylynn Caster) after framing the Newman heir for his assault.

Fans can ask cast members themselves about what's to come. Ashby and Case are slated to have a live chat with Michael Fairman TV, where viewers can ask the burning questions they have on the site's YouTube channel.

The chat goes down June 14 at 7 PM EST.