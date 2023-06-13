Skip to main content
Ryan Seacrest Reportedly in Talks to Succeed Pat Sajak as Wheel of Fortune Host

Is retiring Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak going to be replaced by someone familiar? Lucas Shaw, a reporter for Bloomberg who first reported Sajak's impending exit, tweeted that Ryan Seacrest is allegedly in contention to be the face of the show.

Shaw posted on Twitter that the ex-Live with Kelly and Ryan host has been chatting with WoF producers about possibly hosting. Some sources told him Seacrest is a frontrunner for the position, while others have informed him Seacrest is just one of many parties that is interested.

Do you think Seacrest would make a good replacement for Sajak? Sound off in the comments.

