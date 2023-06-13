The CW Cancels Gotham Knights Starring Days of Our Lives Alum Olivia Rose Keegan

The CW is parting ways with Gotham Knights. The DC Comics-based primetime series was canceled after one season by the network, Deadline is reporting.

The series, starring Days of Our Lives grad Olivia Rose Keegan (ex-Claire Brady), centered on Bruce Wayne's rebellious adopted son Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan), who creates a team of the children of Batman's enemies. Dulia (Keegan), along with siblings Harper Row (Fallon Smythe) and Cullow Row (Tyler DiChiara), were all framed for Batman's murder.

According to the trade site, the series did modestly for The CW. It looked like a sure thing for a Season 2 renewal but based on the new ownership and new business model, it proved difficult for the show to come back.

The final episode airs June 27.