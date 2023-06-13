On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Nicholas and Sharon are anxiously awaiting news at her house. Sharon receives a text, jumps up and screams, “NO!” She drops her phone, cries and screams, and shouts about “her baby” and “how could he do this to her?” Nicholas picks up the phone, reads the text, and gets very angry. A second text arrives requesting their presence where “their first love died and a new love can be born.” Cameron texts for Sharon to come alone to the same motel and same room. Sharon is frantic as she realizes he wants her to return to the room where she thought she killed him all those years ago. Nicholas embraces and tries to comfort a panicked Sharon. The camera pans down to a picture on her phone of Faith on the floor, bound and gagged…

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Victor Reluctantly Agrees to Help Summer

