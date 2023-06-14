General Hospital's Finola Hughes on WSB Using Anna: "It's a Gut Punch"

After working for them for years, Anna (Finola Hughes) has recently found herself on the receiving end of rejection from the WSB. The General Hospital super-spy is struggling to figure out what her next steps are with the top-secret agency that protects the world. Hughes spoke to Soap Opera Digest about Anna's latest challenge.

The WSB is nixing its long-term associations with the British brunette over her one-time ties to the organization DVX. Hughes commented:

For Anna, it’s a gut punch. It comes out left field when she suddenly gets arrested. It was pretty quick and pretty cold! I think it’s really interesting and kind of sad, this twist. I think Anna says — or maybe I imagined her saying it because it’s what I was thinking, perhaps, that Anna would be feeling — that [her high standing in the WSB] this is everything she’s ever worked toward.

After helping stop the latest Cassadine machinations in Greenland, Anna isn't expecting this type of treatment. Hughes continued:

And she has just succeeded in helping to bring somebody down that was going to be extremely damaging the world, and now, she is being used as a way for the WSB to have a clean slate. They’re using Anna as a way to say, ‘We are turning out backs on our old methodology, we are going to say it never happened and we’re going to lay all of the responsibility for that kind of conduct on Anna Devane. We’re going to distance ourselves from her and basically cancel her!’

Of Anna's past coming back to haunt her, the actress mused: