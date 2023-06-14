Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Celebrates 15 Years on B&B and Teases What's Next

The Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood is celebrating 15 years as vixen-turned-mama bear Steffy Forrester. The two-time Emmy winner spoke to Michael Fairman TV about ringing in a decade and a half in the role and what's next for the Forrester Creations head honcho.

JMW shared:

Being on The Bold and Beautiful for 15 years has been a surreal and a rewarding experience. Working with such a wonderful cast and crew, who have poured their hearts and souls into this production since 1987 is an honor and a privilege. It’s a humbling milestone and a tremendous privilege. I will be forever grateful for this journey.

The actress noted:

When I was younger, whatever situation I was in my life at the time, B&B was always a place that I could go back to watching. It was familiar faces, it felt like home, and now I can say that this is my home.

Recently, Steffy has been chatting away with ex-hubby Liam (Scott Clifton) about Hope's (Annika Noelle) burgeoning feelings for Thomas (Matthew Atkinson). Could this bring Steffy and Liam closer and spell doom for her marriage to Finn (Tanner Novlan)? MacInnes Wood teased: