Kim Coles Discusses Joining Days of Our Lives and What to Expect With Nurse Whitley

Kim Coles (Nurse Whitley) is getting a crash course in drama with her time on Days of Our Lives. The comic has never ventured into the daytime arena before, nor does she have a background in the dramatic arts, but decided why not get her feet wet on the sudser.

Coles, best known for her role as Synclaire James-Jones, the oddball with a heart of gold on Living Single, told Soap Opera Digest about her decision to join DAYS:

I don’t fancy myself a dramatic actress, but something in me said, ‘Take this on, this is gonna be a really cool challenge,’ and why couldn’t I do it? It was different than anything I’d ever done before. I have not done a lot of drama, so I was really intrigued by and challenged by the depths of where we were going to be going.

What can fans expect from Coles and Nurse Whitley? The actress stated:

I usually play sweet, loving, good people. I’m not saying she’s not good but she’s complex. I don’t think I’ve ever played anybody this complex before. Nothing I’ve ever done involved kidnapping a whole man, and I didn’t know that going in. I just knew that this was someone who had experienced some loss and had a psychological break of some kind and was going to act out this break in a very particular way.

DAYS isn't new to Coles, as she's been a fan and viewer of the show. She even had a fangirl moment meeting Deidre Hall (Dr. Marlena Evans). Coles revealed:

When I was young, DAYS OF OUR LIVES was my show. So, imagine my joy of meeting Deidre Hall [Marlena]. She and I were in the makeup room together and I looked over and I go, ‘Oh, my God, that is Dr. Marlena Evans.’ And because there were still Covid regulations, they had these partitions up. So she turns to me and says, ‘Hey, Jackée [Harry, Paulina].’ Now, I had on the wig where I looked like Paulina, and she didn’t really get a good look at me. I said, ‘Oh, no, I’m Nurse Whitley.’ She was like, ‘Oh, my goodness.’ She came over to me and said, ‘Welcome. Have such a good time. By the way, I’m Deidre Hall and I play Dr. Marlena Evans.’ I can’t even give you an analogy of what that’s like, like, ‘You’re introducing yourself to me? I know exactly who you are. You’re gorgeous and amazing!’ For her to be so gracious and so lovely and introduce herself to me? I mean, every time I see an hourglass, how can I not think of DAYS OF OUR LIVES?

Paulina, watch your back, girl!