Season 2 Premiere Date For Sherri Announced

After getting renewed for two seasons in January 2023, Sherri has announced its Season 2 premiere date. According to Deadline, the chatfest will return on Sept. 18.

In addition, it's been revealed that four producers for Sherri have been promoted. Fernita Wynn has been named executive producer and showrunner, Joelle Dawson-Calia is now EP, and Siobhan Schanda and Dan Fitzpatrick have become co-EPs. All of these individuals have been with Sherri since its inception, along with EPs Sherri Shepherd (also the host, of course) and Jawn Murray.

In a statement, Shepherd said:

I’m thrilled to have Fernita Wynn promoted to executive producer and showrunner and lead the production team at Sherri for season two. I’m also happy to announce the elevation of Joelle Dawson, Siobhan Schanda and Dan Fitzpatrick, who will work alongside Jawn Murray and me as we continue to bring our ‘good time’ to daytime.