Dallas Stars Celebrate Show's 45th Anniversary

Some of the surviving stars of Dallas reunited to celebrate the show's 45th anniversary. They reminisced about the iconic soap, whose first episode (as part of a miniseries) debuted on April 2, 1978, to People.

Along with director Michael Preece, Patrick Duffy (Bobby), Linda Gray (Sue Ellen), Charlene Tilton (Lucy), Audrey Landers (Afton), Joan Van Ark (Valene), Sheree Wilson (April), Steve Kanaly (Ray), and Cathy Podewell (Cally) met up at Oscar's in Palm Springs, California.

Gray mused:

I think that Dallas was like daytime soaps that were very popular and Dallas came into play and it was gigantic and it filled that same need that people love to have a recurring story, suspense and something to look forward to.

Duffy shared how Dallas impacted modern primetime dramas, saying:

Sometimes I watch and think we did that. If you think about basically every family drama except for Breaking Bad, we latched onto the premise that was not started with Dallas, but with Peyton Place, but then that was forgotten and Dallas took over.

Tilton noted how well the Ewings and their friends and enemies were written, saying:

I think it was, to the best of my knowledge, the first show that gave you characters that were truly flawed, but they were loved by the audience. And every one of us had a major flaw, but still they were human and the audience still loved them.

Peep photos of the celebration over at People.