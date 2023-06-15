On today’s General Hospital recap: The Ashford/Robinson's celebrate Curtis' birthday. Trina stops by with a gift for him and Marshall gives a speech, remembering when Curtis was born and how blessed he is. Stella is quick to welcome Trina to the family which upsets her so she storms off. Marshall tells Stella she has to give Trina time.

Portia worries about Trina but Curtis tells her to give Trina space. Portia complains that Trina is living with Carly for the summer. Portia wants to know where the two of them stand and wonders if Curtis resents her. He says he has time to connect now and that Portia needs to forgive and move on.

Trina returns and wants Curtis to open her gift, just the two of them, which turns out to be a homemade picture frame. The two share a selfie.

Jordan comes across a drunken Taggert and drags him back up to his room. She says she knows about the DNA results and that Trina loves him no matter what. Taggert's upset over the choices he's made but Trina was the best thing he'd done. Jordan says Taggert made Trina into the person she is and that can't be taken away from him.

Zeke meets with Drew and tells him he's meeting with the SEC to get the best deal. Zeke spots a drunken Taggart leaving with Jordan which confuses him.

Gladys doesn't want Sasha to jump into terminating the guardianship because she’s concerned it's too soon. Gladys continues to feel that Sasha needs to slow down. Sasha accuses Gladys of not believing in her but Gladys says she made a promise to help her. Sasha swears she's ready to take control of her life back. Gladys is not happy when Dr Montague tells her that she can't sit in on the session.

Dr Montague spreaks to Sasha about her losses and she mentions Gladys has her best interests at heart. After the session, Sasha leaves, Gladys and Dr Montague discuss how they've played poker together at The Savoy.

Carly finds Olivia and Brook Lynn waiting for word on Ned's progress. TJ has news, so Olivia asks Carly to stay. TJ says they put Ned under sedation for the brain swelling to manage his pain. He says they haven't' seen much improvement and if the swelling persists they'll need to do surgery.

Olivia is grateful Drew was there to help Ned and Carly makes a comment about Drew helping people. Olivia gets upset with Carly for what she said and tells her she believes Ned wasn't the one and that she can get lost. Dante shows up to comfort his mother as she cries about time lost.

Carly tells Drew about her altercation with Olivia but he reassures her Olivia will forgive her. Drew says he's found something on Tracy and explains what happened with Ned. Carly gets a call from Diane that they are to meet with the US Attorney's office. Carly tells Diane she's not turning against Sonny. Drew says they don't have to both go down for this, only one of them does.

TJ returns to say that Ned has turned a corner and won't need surgery after all. He says that Ned's vitals are stable and they can bring him out of the induced coma but that they still need to see how things work out once he wakes up. (Well, that was fast. This stupid SEC stuff has been going on for 87768 weeks, but Ned's in a coma and back out of it within an hour)

