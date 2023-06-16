The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of June 19-23, 2023

Here’s the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Issues in Rome spill over into Los Angeles.

Liam (Scott Clifton) puts it all on the line.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) becomes more secure in how to move forward.

Liam begins to put the pieces together.

HFTF is an Italian success!

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge take in the Roman landscape.

RJ (Joshua Hoffman) and Paris (Diamond White) get acquainted.

Someone gets very good news and another is devastated.

Ridge searches for Brooke.

Liam’s world implodes.

