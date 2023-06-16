On today’s General Hospital recap: Spencer arrives at Curtis' birthday party with a gift, a limited edition photo for The Savoy. He thanks Curtis again for saving the Cassadine brothers in Greenland.

Marshall tells Curtis he'll be moving out to give Curtis the chance to work on his marriage and his relationship with Trina.

Jordan tells Zeke and Portia that Taggart is fine. Zeke claims he and Jordan met at the poolside bar and nothing more. Spencer, randomly, interrupts and is introduced to Zeke before heading back out. Portia's annoyed at Spencer's presence at the party then invites Jordan who turns down the invitation.

Jordan admits to Zeke she's Curtis' ex wife, but swears she didn't know he was Portia's brother until after they slept together. Zeke asks about her story that her ex kissed her then went back to his wife. He’s upset this information could ruin things for Portia. Jordan says Portia never needs to know because it's over with Curtis. Jordan says last night with Zeke shouldn't have happened because things are too messy now .

Portia checks in on Trina and Spencer, who happens to mention co-parenting Ace with Esme. Portia's quick to point out to Trina how all consuming that would be. Spencer says he's taken on the responsibility since Nikolas is not around and admits that it's a big commitment. Trina cheerleads Spencer and he promises he'll always make time for Trina. Spencer gets a call he has to pick up Ace because Esme is at work. Trina seems a little resentful when he leaves.

Portia complains to Zeke again about Spencer and she doesn't want Trina involved in that mess of a family. She thinks Trina will get short changed since Spencer won't have time to be fully involved. Zeke brings up Curtis and Portia defends her husband, but Zeke angrily says there have been issues since the wedding.

Leo tells Cody that Ned is in the hospital but he doesn't want to see his father that way. He worries Ned won't wake up. Tracy overehears Cody reassuring Leo then interrupts to tell Leo to clean up before heading to the hospital.

Cody introduces himself to Tracy who tears a strip off of him for being a criminal and warns she sees all and knows all. Brook Lynn shows up and tells her grandmother to back off because Cody is good with Leo. Tracy agrees to back off for now only but once Ned is better.

Brook Lynn reassures Cody the Quartermaines are happy with him, especially his close relationship with Leo. She promises to work on Tracy.

Carly says she should be the one to take the fall but Drew disagrees. He says her family needs her and says he'll plead guilty in her place. Carly's upset and reminds Drew he has his own daughter. Drew says Scout is fine with Sam and Dante. However, if Carly goes to prison, Donna ends up with Sonny and Nina. Carly says she doesn't want to lose him (heaven forbid the woman be without a man for seven minutes)

Sonny suggests a fall wedding but Nina is distracted by Ned. Sonny hopes Ned will tell the truth once he makes a full recovery. Ava shows up to pick up Avery as Sonny gets a call from Dante that Ned is being woken up and heads out.

Nina mentions to Ava how Ned found out the truth and that he'll spill the beans when he wakes up. Nina says Sonny will dump her the minute he finds out the truth and she will lose Willow. Ava tells Nina to come clean to Sonny but Nina says Sonny will never forgive her. Ava says Nina needs to tell Sonny before Ned does. Nina believes today is the end and removes her engagement ring.

Gladys gets a text from Selina, asking to settle her account. Sonny interrupts which puts Gladys on edge. She claims it's because of the guardianship meeting with Sasha's new doctor. Sonny thinks it's great news but Gladys disagrees. Gladys worries if Sasha has a relapse it could ruin her life. She tells Sonny not to let this happen, but he believes Sasha will be fine. Gladys begs, so Sonny agrees to talk to Sasha but not influence her either way.

Nina gets to the hospital to talk to Sonny and he notices she's not wearing her ring.

