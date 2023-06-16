General Hospital Spoilers for the week of June 19-23, 2023

Here’s the latest General Hospital spoilers:

Drew (Cameron Mathison) is sentenced to two years in Pentonville.

Ava (Maura West) has questions.

Carly (Laura Wright) can’t control her rage.

Jordan (Tanisha Harper) avoids conflict.

Drew and Sam (Kelly Monaco) have a sitdown.

Martin (Michael E. Knight) and Lucy (Lynn Herring) get cozy.

Ava tries to be sensible.

Tracy Angelica Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) LOSES HER S***.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) must provide an explanation.

Molly (Holiday Mia Kringle) gets devastating news about her fertility.

Selina (Lydia Look) wages peace.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Spoilers: Jordan Comforts a Drunken Taggert

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) provides TJ (Tajh Bellow) an ear.

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) gives Portia (Brook Kerr) advice.

Laura (Genie Francis) supports Anna (Finola Hughes).

Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) searches for the truth.

Alexis and Tracy have a sitdown.

Curtis searches for the truth.

Trina (Tabyana Ali) wants cozy time with Spencer (Nicholas Chavez).

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Lucy have a sitdown.

Molly and TJ are at odds.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!