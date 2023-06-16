Skip to main content
IMG_2269
image caption
Tajh Bellow

General Hospital Spoilers: TJ And Molly Get Devastating News

General Hospital Spoilers for the week of June 19-23, 2023

Here’s the latest General Hospital spoilers: 

Drew (Cameron Mathison) is sentenced to two years in Pentonville.

Ava (Maura West) has questions.

Carly (Laura Wright) can’t control her rage.

Jordan (Tanisha Harper) avoids conflict.

Drew and Sam (Kelly Monaco) have a sitdown.

Martin (Michael E. Knight) and Lucy (Lynn Herring) get cozy.

Ava tries to be sensible.

Tracy Angelica Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) LOSES HER S***.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) must provide an explanation.

Molly (Holiday Mia Kringlegets devastating news about her fertility.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Selina (Lydia Look) wages peace.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Spoilers: Jordan Comforts a Drunken Taggert

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) provides TJ (Tajh Bellow) an ear.

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) gives Portia (Brook Kerr) advice.

Laura (Genie Francis) supports Anna (Finola Hughes).

Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) searches for the truth.

Alexis and Tracy have a sitdown.

Curtis searches for the truth.

Trina (Tabyana Ali) wants cozy time with Spencer (Nicholas Chavez).

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Lucy have a sitdown.

Molly and TJ are at odds.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_0409
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Cyrus Plays Drew Like a Fiddle

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Jordan Ashford, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Jordan Comforts a Drunken Taggert

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Trina Robinson, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Trina Knocks Spencer Down Before He Can Open Himself Up

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Elizabeth Webber, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Elizabeth Discredits Nikolas And Gets Proactive About Recovering Her Memory

By Joshua BaldwinComment