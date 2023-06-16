Skip to main content
Wendy Riche

Legendary Soap Showrunner Wendy Riche Among Gold Circle Honorees at 50th Annual Daytime Emmys

Iconic General Hospital executive producer Wendy Riche is among the luminaries being honored by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences as part of the 2023 Golden Circle. Riche also created Port Charles, EP-ed hit reality series MTV's Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, and has helped helm Daytime Emmy-winning series The Bay

Those inducted have been industry pioneers for 25 or 50 years, set high standards for others, and been leaders in their fields. Other familiar names are being honored for their contributions. Vernée Watson (Stella, General Hospital) is being honored for her work in daytime dramas, which includes two Emmys, while Al Schwartz, who has produced the Daytime Emmys, is receiving the award for his work in producing specials with the likes of Dick Clark Productions, among others. Veteran broadcaster Tanya Hart, often seen on E! and BET, is receiving her award as an outstanding host and producer in entertainment and news.

Honorees in the Silver Circle include The Young and the Restless' Christina Knack, celebrated for her work as a production coordinator in daytime dramas, and Patrick Weiland for his work as a producer of lifestyle content.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Wendy Riche
General Hospital

Alan Locher to Interview Iconic General Hospital Executive Producer Wendy Riche

By Carly SilverComment
50th Daytime Emmys
Soaps

NATAS Reveals Presenters and Performers For 50th Annual Daytime Emmys

By Daytime ConfidentialComment
The Bay
Soaps

The Bay Returns to Production With Strict COVID-19 Guidelines

By Jillian BoweComment
wendyriche1
Soaps

Legendary General Hospital Showrunner Wendy Riche Joins The Bay

By Jamey GiddensComment