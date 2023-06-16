Legendary Soap Showrunner Wendy Riche Among Gold Circle Honorees at 50th Annual Daytime Emmys

Iconic General Hospital executive producer Wendy Riche is among the luminaries being honored by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences as part of the 2023 Golden Circle. Riche also created Port Charles, EP-ed hit reality series MTV's Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, and has helped helm Daytime Emmy-winning series The Bay.

Those inducted have been industry pioneers for 25 or 50 years, set high standards for others, and been leaders in their fields. Other familiar names are being honored for their contributions. Vernée Watson (Stella, General Hospital) is being honored for her work in daytime dramas, which includes two Emmys, while Al Schwartz, who has produced the Daytime Emmys, is receiving the award for his work in producing specials with the likes of Dick Clark Productions, among others. Veteran broadcaster Tanya Hart, often seen on E! and BET, is receiving her award as an outstanding host and producer in entertainment and news.

Honorees in the Silver Circle include The Young and the Restless' Christina Knack, celebrated for her work as a production coordinator in daytime dramas, and Patrick Weiland for his work as a producer of lifestyle content.