Susan Lucci and Maury Povich to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at the 50th Annual Daytime Emmys

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced on Friday that legendary actress and Daytime Emmy Award winner Susan Lucci and veteran talk-show host Maury Povich will both be Lifetime Achievement Honorees at the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. Lucci will receive her award for her tenure in the daytime drama arena, while Povich will receive his for his talk show's impact and contribution.

Lucci said about the honor in a released statement:

I am truly humbled to receive this esteemed award from the Academy. Throughout my career, I have been incredibly fortunate to work alongside exceptional talents and embraced by my fans that have been with me every step of the way. This honor is not just a reflection of my journey, but a testament to the enduring power of storytelling and the profound connection we are so lucky to forge with audiences all over the world through television.

According to NATAS, both Lucci and Povich will receive their honors presented to them in person during the telecast once it has been rescheduled. The 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards have been postponed due to the WGA strike. Povich stated: