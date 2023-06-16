Veteran Actor and The Young and The Restless Alum Brett Hadley Dead at 92

Actor Brett Hadley, best known for his role as Genoa City Police Detective Carl Williams on The Young and the Restless, has passed away at the age of 92, Soap Opera Digest reports. Born in Louisville, Ky., on Sept. 25, 1939, Hadley went to the University of New Mexico, where he studied drama.

Hadley went on to appear on such primetime shows as The Colbys, Highway to Heaven, The F.B.I., Ironside, Kojak, Lucas Tanner, Marcus Welby, M.D., and Room 222, and films such as Funny Lady and Next of Kin. But he became a household name playing the tough-as-nails Williams patriarch, who was father to Steven, Todd, Paul, and Patty.

Hadley originated and played the role of Carl on Y&R from 1980 until 1990 and again from 1998 to 1999. No cause of death was released.