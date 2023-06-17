On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

After a montage of Rome, Brooke tells Ridge they’re about to be caught up in the city of eternal love. She thinks he won’t be able to escape the magic of Rome. Carter arrives and supports Brooke’s belief the city is magical. He trots off to chat with Steffy and updates her on the upcoming events. Steffy is half listening when she spies Thomas and Hope on a balcony across the way.

Hope tells Thomas they’re in the perfect setting for their fashion preview. He likes seeing her so happy and excited. Thomas thinks Rome is where her vision will come to life. Hope thanks him and says her vision is also a reality because of all his hard work. From a distance, Steffy’s eyes narrow as Hope gets physically closer to Thomas and touches him on the arm.

