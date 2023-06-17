On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Shawn D. And Belle’s Digs: Shawn Douglas is looking for his liquor first thing in the morning but Belle poured it out. He went out to get more liquor but Belle snatches that, too. Shawn D. is still wallowing in grief. Belle thinks he should deal with it the right way. She just wants him to talk to Marlena to help him with his guilt. Shawn D. thinks vodka is a lot cheaper (Ha!). He throws a glass saying he deserves to be miserable and leaves a shaken Belle behind.

DiMera Mansion - Living Room: Harris arrives to confront Megan, and he found her coming out from the tunnels. Harris flashes back to a conversation with Kate saying he was going to end Megan. In real time, he says he’s done with her. He knows Megan has a plan to destroy someone. She thinks he is now Salem’s self-appointed protector. He’s happy to do so. He grabs for his gun just as Shawn Douglas arrives.

Megan thinks she needs to change the locks. Shawn Douglas thinks Harris is plotting with Megan. Harris thinks Shawn D. is drunk. He has no time for Harris’ foolishness and lights into Megan. He doesn’t understand how she’s walking around free after everything she’s done to his family. Megan backs off and Shawn D. taunts her for being seemingly afraid of him. He gets up in her face, calls her Meggie, and says she’ll pay. Megan pulls out a gun and tells him to back off.

She calls him a pathetic weasel and says his recklessness destroyed her dream of being with Bo. Shawn Douglas says, despite his guilt, he would do it all over again to protect his mother. Megan thinks they would all be better off had he let Bo kill Hope. Harris reminds Megan he’ll be a witness if she kills Shawn D. Megan laughs saying she won’t leave witnesses and just hopes she won’t leave stains on her carpet. Harris steps in front of Shawn D. and diffuses the situation. He then escorts Shawn D. out. When she’s alone, Megan says she still needs Harris for her plans, but isn’t quite certain what she’s going to do with EJ and Kristen. She looks at EJ’s phone and rolls her eyes at all the texts from Nicole.

DiMera Mansion - Tunnels: EJ and Kristen are both tied up in the tunnels talking about Nicole’s pregnancy. He’s frustrated because he’s going to miss their upcoming appointment. Kristen realizes he really loves Nicole even though EJ says Nicole doesn’t feel quite the same. Kristen surmises EJ said he loved her and she didn’t return the sentiment.

Kristen thinks EJ should give Nicole a break. The pregnancy is high risk and Nicole is under stress. EJ is stunned at Kristen’s support. She says she’ll deny it if he tells anyone. They share a giggle before EJ returns to being frustrated at his current situation.

University Hospital: Nicole receives the fake text from EJ saying he’s not going to make it. Kayla arrives to say the doctor is on his way. Nicole and Kayla can’t believe EJ is just blowing off the appointment. Kayla exits to do some work leaving Nicole to relentlessly text EJ. Just then, Belle arrives.

Nicole says she’s frustrated about EJ. Belle knows she’s pregnant from Lady Whistleblower’s column. She knows the paternity test must have hit Eric pretty hard. Belle apologizes saying she’s had a rough morning. She explains about Shawn Douglas and is spiraling guilt. Belle is trying to pull Marlena in. She apologizes once again before heading off to find her mother.

Eric’s Digs: Sloan arrives saying she’s trying to get Colin transferred to Bayview. Trask isn’t up for it and she’s worried he’ll end up at Statesville. Eric comforts her with his strong arms and supple lips.

They bask in the afterglow of Eric’s special brand of support. Sloan wants to stay but needs to be in court soon. He offers to go with her for more “support.” She can’t believe he’s being so helpful when her brother was responsible for so much chaos. Eric says he’s only returning the support she’s given him (cue the flashback to the DNA swab).

Salem Inn: Leo intercepts Dimitri at the door, takes his flowers, and dumps them in the trash. He refuses to let Dimitri mess with his bestie, Gwen. Leo goes OFF on Dimitri while also giving him all kinds of compliments (Dimitri observing Leo’s theatrics tickles me). Dimitri explains he was only trying to be nice to Gwen. She thanks Leo for his need to protect her but thinks he’s going to far. She tries to explain Leo’s actions to Dimitri as Leo continues to verbally attack him. She pushes him out the door as he has a column to finish (Leo and Dimitri also have nice chemistry). With that, Leo exits. Dimitri says Leo is absolutely right about him.

Dimitri says he did come around with an agenda. He says he hasn’t been able to stop thinking about her which is why he arrived with flowers. Gwen seems genuinely moved and interested. She says they seem to be quite alike and share many things in common. With that, they kiss.

Brady Pub: Eric’s worried about Sloan because she isn’t eating. She’s still thinking about how wonderful Eric is for offering to go to court with him. They exchange I love yous and she reminds him about the offer to birth his baby. Eric appreciates it but thinks she’s got too many other things going on. Just then, Kate arrives to impart her words of wisdom.

Kate pulls up a chair and says life is messy and short. They have to plunge in and “embrace the chaos.” She knows about EJ and Nicole but thinks Eric needs to take control of his life (I like the idea of Kate and Sloan has buddies). Sloan thinks everything Kate says makes sense. Kate says she always makes sense. Before she exits, Kate says Eric needs to seize the day - which was a sermon he once preached when he wore “that funny little collar.”

Endings

Shawn Douglas returns home and Belle serves him some coffee. He’s too distraught after his encounter with Megan. She’s mad at herself for letting him go after Megan. Shawn D. wishes Megan had shot him. With that, he exits.

EJ and Kristen wonder what Megan is doing. He hopes Stefan is safe. EJ is distraught he wasn’t by Nicole’s side for her appointment.

Nicole encounters Eric and Sloan outside the Brady Pub. She updates them on her doctor’s appointment. There are so many more treatment options now. The doctor thinks there’s a good chance she will carry to term. Sloan and Eric congratulate her, and Sloan says she and Eric are going to try and conceive.

Kate and Harris meet in the park where he updates her on Shawn Douglas’ tirade. Kate is annoyed Harris abandoned the plan to take care of Shawn D. She says he needs to put a bullet in Megan. Harris assures her the plan is still on and he will plug her when the time is right.

Megan locks the door and gets to work on her plan for world domination.

Gwen and Dimitri begin to frantically undress when he gets a text from Megan. She asks how it’s going with Gwen and reminds him not to screw it up. With that, he goes back to work.

