Liz and Finn play backgammon in the break room while discussing her new role as head nurse. She's not sure she's strong enough to follow in Epiphany and Bobbie's shoes, but Finn reassures her that she is.

Diane tells Alexis that Holly is gone and Robert's life is now less complicated However, she doesn't think she and Robert are compatible. Diane picks Alexis' brain regarding a case about cryptocurrency and Alexis offers advice. She admits she misses practicing the law and The Invader doesn't fulfill her. Diane brings up Esme, and Alexis says she hired her as a favor to Laura. She says Gregory has joined the editorial board and is keeping an eye on Esme.

Cody calls Sam for information on Gladys but Sam doesn’t understand what her motive would be for framing Cody. Sam says they need to prove Gladys put the bracelet in his jacket. Cody says there was no surveillance footage. Sam calls Spinelli

Sasha pays Willow a visit and tells her Nina wrote her a great letter of recommendation to end the guardianship. Sasha advocates for Nina, and how Willow found the strength to forgive Sasha. Willow knows what Sasha is doing and says some things can't be forgiven. Sasha continues to sing Nina's praises

Chase complains to Michael about Tracy and how Brook Lynn has to run interference. The two discuss Willow and how hard it's been on Michael keeping up with everything. Talk turns to kids but Chase doesn't think he's ready yet. Michael says he's happy Chase and Brook Lynn are back together and believes Chase would be a good dad.

TJ weans Ned out of the medically induced coma and plans to evaluate his cognitive state while the women in his life stand watch. Ned wakes up and seems confused when Tracy asks why he was in a rush to talk to Drew.

Ned says things are fuzzy so TJ asks if he knows the year and where they are. Ned answers correctly but tells them his name isn't Ned, that it's Eddie Maine.

