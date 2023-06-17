On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Cameron holds Sharon at knifepoint and tells Nicholas he must choose between his ex-wife and Faith. Cameron reminds him Nicholas took everything from him and lost nothing himself. He’s tired of losing and wants the “golden little rich boy” to feel a bit of what he’s experienced. Sharon reaches for the blade strapped to her hip, as Nicholas threatens to kill Cameron. He doubles down and demands Nicholas choose a name or he will kill both Sharon and Faith. Just then, Sharon cuts Cameron and Chance arrives with a gun. Cameron looks at Sharon just as she thrusts the knife into his chest. Cameron looks at Sharon and says, “How do I love thee? Let me count the ways” before dropping to the ground… as the camera pans to the detonator.

Next Week

Traci calls an Abbott family meeting.

Sally freaks out on Adam saying he’s the reason their baby is dead.

Nicholas and Sharon stand by as Chance tries to defuse the bombs strapped to Faith.

