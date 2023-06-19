Skip to main content
The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Brooke Hopes Ridge Still Believes in Their Destiny

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for June 19, 2023

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Brooke and Ridge are looking out over the Colosseum enjoying their latest trip to Rome. Brooke says Ridge gets better each year. She needs him to open his heart so she can be his “Logan” again. Brooke looks at Ridge and asks if he still believes in their destiny.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Hope And Thomas Enjoy The Magic of Rome

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

