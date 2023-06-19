Days of Our Lives Promo: Abe and Paulina’s  Families Return to Salem

Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of June 19-23, 2023

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo:

Family Comes Together: Eli (Lamon Archey), Olivia (Marla Gibbs), and Theo (Cameron Johnson) come home to join in the search for Abe. Olivia tells Paulina (Jackée Harry) she needs to have faith her husband will return home.

An Old Friend Stands Up: Leo (Greg Rikaart) goes to bat for Gwen (Emily O’Brien) by confronting Megan (Miranda Wilson). He then walks in on Gwen and Dimitri (Peter Porte) in bed and goes OFF on both of them.

A New Romance: Jada (Elia Cantu) and Rafe (Galen Gering) move their relationship forward as Eli is there to take notice.

