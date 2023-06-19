Skip to main content
IMG_2277
image caption
Cameron Johnson, Raven Bowens, Susan Seaforth Hayes, Marla Gibbs, Jackée Harry, Lamon Archey

Days of Our Lives Promo: Abe and Paulina’s  Families Return to Salem

Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of June 19-23, 2023

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo:

Family Comes Together: Eli (Lamon Archey), Olivia (Marla Gibbs), and Theo (Cameron Johnson) come home to join in the search for Abe. Olivia tells Paulina (Jackée Harry) she needs to have faith her husband will return home.

An Old Friend Stands Up: Leo (Greg Rikaart) goes to bat for Gwen (Emily O’Brien) by confronting Megan (Miranda Wilson). He then walks in on Gwen and Dimitri (Peter Porte) in bed and goes OFF on both of them.

A New Romance: Jada (Elia Cantu) and Rafe (Galen Gering) move their relationship forward as Eli is there to take notice.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: Bonnie’s Loose Lips Expose Sarah

What are you looking forward to next week? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promos!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_2270
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Whitley Asks Abe to Renew Their Vows

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Lani Price, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Lani Tells Her Family Abe is Alive

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0005
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Stefan and Gabi Celebrate Their Engagement

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0041
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: All Hell Breaks Loose at Stefan and Gabi’s Engagement Party

By Joshua BaldwinComment