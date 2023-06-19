On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Outside Brady Pub: Talia is putting up a flier about Abe when Chanel approaches. Talia says she wanted to do something to help. Chanel thinks her efforts are only “performative.” Before Chanel can leave, Talia thanks her for helping save her from Colin. She explains how Colin was emotionally abusive, and Chanel notes Colin’s father had a similar vibe. She apologizes for the hell she inflicted on Chanel and her mother.

Talia says she never thought about being with a woman, but definitely feels connected to Chanel. They argue a bit when Chanel thanks Talia for intervening on the roof. They shift topics saying Chanel made two cakes for Paulina’s anniversary - Talia’s recipe (non-poisoned). Talia says she’s going to continue to hang up fliers and exits.

Horton Square: Chad and Theo run into each other and talk about Abe. Theo wanted to surprise folks by showing up to give the Juneteenth speech in Abe’s stead. He’s nervous because he hates public speaking. Chad talks about how nervous he was giving the eulogy at Abigail’s funeral. The large group of people actually made him feel comfort rather than anxiety. He says Theo’s whole family will be there either in person or in spirit (we got a Brandon mention!). Theo agrees to give the speech but asks for Chad’s help.

Theo asks if Chad will be his audience while he practices the speech. He agrees and Theo commences reading Abe’s words about the story of Juneteenth. Chad thinks he’s ready to roll and they both head to the park.

Alice Horton’s Dining Room: Doug and Julie are eating dinner. She can’t get over Abe’s disappearance so close to the anniversary of Abigail’s death. They recognize the day as both Abe and Paulina’s first anniversary as well as Juneteenth. Just then, Eli arrives. Julie is thrilled her grandson has returned home. Julie runs to fix him a plate while Eli sits to talk with Doug. He’s back to assist in the search for Abe. Julie returns and Eli explains the kids are in D.C. with Valerie. They go into discussing the case. Julie can’t imagine who would kidnap someone as wonderful as Abe (we get another mention of Abe’s multiple recent head injuries).

Eli says Lani is up for parole in six months which means she may be home for Christmas (bring Lani home!). He says she’s been amazingly helpful and productive during her time away, but Eli can’t wait for Lani to come home. Julie says it’s time to take Thomas and Charlotte to the park for the Juneteenth festivities and Eli agrees to join.

Chad arrives and updates Doug on the Juneteenth celebration (I wish we could have seen Theo actually deliver the speech in the park). They shift to discussing the anniversary of Abigail’s death and how surprisingly well Thomas and Charlotte are doing.

Paulina’s Digs: Paulina is thinking about her anniversary when Olivia arrives to check on her daughter. She didn’t call because she knew Paulina would try to talk her out of coming. Paulina gets upset thinking about Abe and Olivia comforts her. They review the events from the year before, both the good and bad. Olivia reminds her she must never let go of the good while experiencing the bad. She must have faith.

Chanel returns home and is thrilled to see her Big Mama. Olivia says she’s only staying for a few days. Chanel asks about the Juneteenth celebration, but Paulina says her heart just isn’t in it. They enjoy a little sustenance when Olivia and Chanel encourage her to get out and about. Just then, there’s a very loud knock on the door from Julie. She runs over and hugs Olivia, and has a surprise for Paulina - Eli! He greets all of the family and Paulina thanks everyone for their support. Just then, Theo joins the party! Julie asks them all to gather together so they can try to send their love and support to Abe. They speak to him as if he’s in the room (why not, Paulina heard Kate through a goat’s urn…).

Whitley’s Digs: Abe was watching the soap tapes when Whitely arrives. He wonders if she has something to say to him. During the soapy goodness, Abe remembered today is their wedding anniversary. He didn’t have a memory of the wedding, but remembered Chanel said their anniversary was on Juneteenth. Whitely feigns her surprise saying she was planning a big meal that evening. He asks Whitley to tell him about their wedding day.

Whitley says after the wedding their daughter, Lani, confessed to murder. She didn’t tell him because she didn’t want Abe overwhelmed with details. Whitley goes on to explain Lani’s bid in prison. He asks if he has any other children. She explains he has a son named Theo, but he lives in South Africa. Abe doesn’t understand why he hasn’t heard from his son when he suddenly gets a spark of a memory. Just then, Talia arrives at the door with one of her Abe fliers. Whitley pushes her out in the hallway and Talia explains she’s helping in the search for the mayor.

Talia makes note of Jada being her sister and on the force. Whitley explains she’s already spoken to Commissioner Hernandez but had no relevant information to share. Inside, Abe has a flash from his wedding in which Paulina says, “with this ring, I thee wed.”

Doug and Chad play a little cards (and Doug spanks that ass!). They hope Abe can feel all the love everyone has for him.

The Carver and Price families, along with Julie, gather with champagne. Julie says she and Olivia want to give a toast (Olivia doesn’t seem to keen on the idea). Julie reminds everyone she’s known Abe longer than anyone in the room and is certain he would want them to celebrate. Chanel thanks everyone for being there to support her powerful mother. They toast to both Juneteenth and the wedding anniversary. They agree to meet in the room next year to celebrate Abe and Paulina’s second anniversary. Paulina flashes back to her wedding.

Abe continues to get flash back from his wedding when Whitley returns. Abe looks at her and says, “you’re not my wife.”

