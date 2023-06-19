On today’s General Hospital recap: Ned insists he's Eddie Maine and claims he doesn't recognize any of the women in his life. TJ tells them Ned is disoriented, which can happen after a blow to the head. He’ll know more when he gets a chance to re-examine him.

While they wait, Brook Lynn tells Tracy to stop snapping at Olivia and support her. Olivia worries this situation is the same as happened with Jason and Ned will never be the same again.

Nina tries to tell Sonny something, but they're interrupted by Dante and Leo. Sonny talks and tries to reassure Leo about Ned's condition. Brook Lynn interrupts to let them know Ned is awake but he thinks he's Eddie Maine.

Leo sneaks into the room and calls him dad, but Ned says he isn't his father. Brook Lynn rushes in to get Leo, and Ned snaps at them again about not being anyone's dad.

Tracy heads out to find Leo, who questions why Ned said what he did. Tracy explains Ned hit his head so hard he's confused but deep down he knows the truth.

Sonny wonders what Nina was going to tell him, and she makes up a story about losing her ring down the drain. Sonny only cares about her and not the ring.

Ava spends time snooping around Sonny's penthouse, trying to find something about Pikeman. Pilar shows up so Ava leaves, but the nanny spots a drawer open.

Austin finds Laura a little unsteady on her feet. She explains she's feeling light headed because she had blood work done. Laura tells him she's going to Chechnya because Nikolas might be there. Austin tells her she can't go then amends his statement, and tells her she's going to a dangerous area. He asks if she has a way of getting out. Laura gets tired of his nonsense and leaves.

Austin tells Ava about trying to stop Laura from going to look for Nikolas. She tells him about not being able to get into Sonny's personal office. Austin thinks this job is one for a new nanny and to get rid of Pilar. Ava says Pilar is loyal to Sonny so Austin tells her to get Sonny to fire Pilar.

Laura asks Jordan for her resignation so she can be the acting deputy mayor while she's gone. Jordan says she's not the right person for the job and turns her down. Laura says Jordan is the perfect candidate as she needs someone she can trust. Laura pushes until Jordan finally accepts.

TJ updates everyone about Ned saying he’s not experiencing any physical deficits but has cognitive symptoms, including confusion and anger. TJ says he believes Ned has suffered a traumatic brain injury and they need to prepare themselves. He says they'll do everything to treat Ned, but it's too soon to tell if he'll regain himself.

Portia wonders what Zeke is talking about regarding Curtis, and pushes until he tells her about the kiss between Jordan and Curtis. Portia insists on Zeke telling her how he knows. Her brother explains about his night with Jordan. He believes it was the right thing to do to tell Portia.

Trina tells Curtis, despite their differences, she wants her mother to be happy and knows he does that for her. Curtis asks about her living arrangements and explains how Portia is worried. Trina says she's happily staying at Carly's.

Zeke distracts Trina so Portia can talk to her husband. Trina questions what Zeke isn't telling her but he insists it's between Portia and Curtis. When Trina brings up Curtis again, Zeke tells her she should keep her distance from him.

Portia asks Curtis if he kissed Jordan and he admits he did. He claims he was confused, it just happened, and he kept it a secret because he didn't want to hurt Portia. She reminds Curtis of his insistence on honesty, but he's just a big fat lying liar who's pants are on fire.

Curtis tries to claim his lies aren't as big as hers but Portia's not having it. She accuses him of confiding in Jordan, but he swears it's just history between them. Curtis swears Portia is his future and wants a life with her, but she can't with this and storms off.



