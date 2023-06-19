Kate Mansi Talks Becoming One of The Davis Girls on General Hospital

General Hospital newcomer Kate Mansi (Kristina) is settling into Port Charles life. The Daytime Emmy-winning actress chatted with Soap Opera Digest about joining the extended Corinthos-Davis clan.

Once she began working with her on-screen relatives, Mansi felt like the fit was natural. She shared:

And then when I started, I came in and met my [on-screen] family. I met Nancy [Lee Grahn, Alexis] and Kelly [Monaco, Sam]. Nancy couldn’t have been sweeter and we had some really great first scenes. From day one, I knew that I was in the right place, for sure.

How did she get a good understanding of who Kristina is as a character? Mansi said:

I spoke with a couple of people at GH who really helped me with that and I took extensive notes, and there were a couple of specific episodes that Mark [Teschner, casting director] and Frank [Valentini, executive producer] wanted me to watch, so I did that. And then, just like I did when I took over Abigail, I just really did some research and spoke to the writers and people that could sort of steer me in the right direction. The way I work, it’s best to sort of just sit back and listen and little things, these little nuggets, will sort of stand out to you that you can hook onto. And also, being on set, Nancy and Kelly, everyone that I was working with, was so great in terms of, like, 'Oh, this is a thread that will come back up again,' and sort of keeping me posted on that stuff.

Like Kristina, Mansi identifies as a dreamer. Plus, she is close to her family. She dished: