Report: Soap Actors Exempt From Potential SAG-AFTRA Strike

With the looming SAG-AFTRA strike on the horizon, soap fans are wondering if daytime will come to a standstill. A new report indicates otherwise. 

Deadline is reporting that, under the SAG-AFTRA movie and television contract, the strike isn't applicable to soap actors if the strike happens on July 1. Soap actors will continue working while their television and film counterparts will strike due to the National Code of Fair Practice for Network Television Broadcasting (Network Code), which is what soap actors are under. 

This is different than the film and television group negotiation terms SAG-AFTRA is working on with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). The National Code not only covers daytime dramas but also morning talk shows, reality, game shows, sports, talk shows, and promotional announcements. The agreement was made last year and goes throughout 2024.

