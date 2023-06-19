Skip to main content
The Bold and the Beautiful
image caption
Scott Clifton, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Thorsten Kaye, Katherine Kelly Lang, Lawrence Saint-Victor, Annika Noelle, Matthew Atkinson

WATCH: B&B Goes Behind The Scenes in Rome: "There's a Lot of Fun Storylines Coming Up" (VIDEO)

Buongiorno, Italia! The Bold and the Beautiful is making a splash in Rome this week. A new behind-the-scenes video on the show's official YouTube account offers some glimpses of the on-screen drama to come.

Scoff Clifton (Liam) said:

We are doing our press day in Rome at this beautiful hotel on this rooftop, which usually it's like a sterile, small, little room with cubicles. And here I get a view of the whole city, as you can see, behind me which is so nice. And I'm from California, where we don't care about history or the past at all. [laughs]

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) shared:

We are here filming at the Colosseum today, filming The Bold and the Beautiful. There's a lot of fun storylines coming up—love, obviously, in the City of Romance, and some drama, as well.

As shooting wrapped, Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) chimed in:

It was incredible. It was wonderful. Three full days of shooting, we got everything done. The cast and the crew, everyone worked so well together, and I can't wait to come back and shoot more.

Watch the show's sneak peek below.

